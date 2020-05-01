Work begins to remodel North Dakota Capitol's public entrance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work began Friday on a project to remodel the public entrance to the North Dakota Capitol.

The 2019 Legislature budgeted $2 million for the project to enclose the south entry's driveway tunnel, where extreme cold in winter penetrates the building and blasts of wind greet visitors. The driveway tunnel was closed to traffic after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Project designs were adopted in December for the enclosure, landscaping and parking.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, just before the 2021 Legislature convenes. Construction was to begin April 7, but Facility Management Director John Boyle said last month that "it took a little longer to get the contracts done than what we had anticipated."

Bids were awarded in March to general contractor Northwest Contracting for $1.1 million, mechanical contractor Central Mechanical for $191,900 and electrical contractor Western Edge for just under $232,000, Boyle said -- well below the $1.8 million estimate for the project's actual construction. The remainder of the $2 million that was budgeted is for engineering fees and contingencies.