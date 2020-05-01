Work begins to remodel North Dakota Capitol's public entrance

Work began Friday on a project to remodel the public entrance to the North Dakota Capitol.
The 2019 Legislature budgeted $2 million for the project to enclose the south entry's driveway tunnel, where extreme cold in winter penetrates the building and blasts of wind greet visitors. The driveway tunnel was closed to traffic after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Project designs were adopted in December for the enclosure, landscaping and parking.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, just before the 2021 Legislature convenes. Construction was to begin April 7, but Facility Management Director John Boyle said last month that "it took a little longer to get the contracts done than what we had anticipated."
Bids were awarded in March to general contractor Northwest Contracting for $1.1 million, mechanical contractor Central Mechanical for $191,900 and electrical contractor Western Edge for just under $232,000, Boyle said -- well below the $1.8 million estimate for the project's actual construction. The remainder of the $2 million that was budgeted is for engineering fees and contingencies.
The Capitol's south entrance has been the only public entrance to the building since 2016. That was when the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which manages security, closed all other entrances to the public due to security concerns related to protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, public access to the Capitol is restricted to appointment-only until further notice, with entry at the west doors and screening protocols inside. Thousands of state employees are working remotely.
A panel of state lawmakers in January heard a report of myriad compliance issues of the Americans with Disabilities Act throughout the Capitol, from narrow doors to little meeting room space for wheelchairs to no Braille signage at room entries.
Boyle said Facility Management has since addressed items minimal in cost, such as adjusting doors, totaling about $3,500. A bill draft is expected to come forth for the 2021 Legislature to further address ADA compliance at the Capitol, which Boyle said is "not an inexpensive project."
