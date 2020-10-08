 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman pleads guilty in Bismarck car, bike crash
top story

Woman pleads guilty in Bismarck car, bike crash

An Almont woman accused in May of striking a bicyclist with her car in Bismarck pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Megan Thiel, 41, was charged after an argument about money ended with a man being struck by a car, police said. The man suffered injuries similar to road rash, according to authorities.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation at the request of defense attorney Thomas Glass. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Josh Amundson agreed that the investigation was important.

“We need to see the big picture here,” Amundson said.

Glass did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Thiel in a Morton County case on Monday received a deferred imposition of sentence on three felony drug counts and a charge of interfering with an emergency telephone call. She pleaded guilty to all four charges, court records show. Under a deferred imposition of sentence, a conviction won’t be on her record if she stays out of trouble during a probationary period.

Thiel is scheduled for trial on Nov. 4 in a Burleigh County case in which she is charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She is charged in another case with possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. That case is set for trial on Dec. 2, according to court documents.

Megan Thiel

Megan Thiel

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News