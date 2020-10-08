Woman pleads guilty in Bismarck car, bike crash

An Almont woman accused in May of striking a bicyclist with her car in Bismarck pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Megan Thiel, 41, was charged after an argument about money ended with a man being struck by a car, police said. The man suffered injuries similar to road rash, according to authorities.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation at the request of defense attorney Thomas Glass. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Josh Amundson agreed that the investigation was important.

“We need to see the big picture here,” Amundson said.

Glass did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Thiel in a Morton County case on Monday received a deferred imposition of sentence on three felony drug counts and a charge of interfering with an emergency telephone call. She pleaded guilty to all four charges, court records show. Under a deferred imposition of sentence, a conviction won’t be on her record if she stays out of trouble during a probationary period.

Thiel is scheduled for trial on Nov. 4 in a Burleigh County case in which she is charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She is charged in another case with possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. That case is set for trial on Dec. 2, according to court documents.

