Woman placed on probation for driving with man on hood of car

A Bismarck woman who police say drove a vehicle several blocks while a man was on the hood will spend two years on probation, court records show.

Brittany Miller, 25, was arrested in early February after the alleged incident was reported to police. Miller told officers that the man jumped onto the hood and wouldn’t leave, so she started driving in an attempt to get him off the vehicle, according to an affidavit. She drove about eight blocks, the document says.

The man’s father told police that the vehicle struck him before his son jumped on the hood. The younger man said he jumped on the hood to avoid being hit, police say. Both men were injured, with the father telling police in a follow-up call that he was hospitalized for his injuries.

It's not clear if Miller knew the men, or what led to the incident.

Miller on Friday pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended all but 26 days of a two-year prison sentence and allowed Miller credit for 26 days already served. He also ordered her not to have contact with the man involved in the incident.

Miller’s attorney, Grant Walker, declined comment.

