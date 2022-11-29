Woman enters plea agreement on bank fraud, identity theft; judge must approve deal

A Montana woman indicted for allegedly using her Bismarck in-laws’ bank account and identities to make a six-digit down payment on a house has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Carol Feist, 56, of Whitehall, Montana, under the terms of the agreement faces a two-year minimum prison sentence, according to court documents. She must also repay Johanna and Andrew Feist $134,000.

Carol Feist, defense attorney Erin Bolinger and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O’Konek signed the agreement, which was filed Monday. It must be approved by a judge. No sentencing date is listed in court records.

A federal grand jury indicted Carol Feist in March on charges of bank and wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. The indictment states that she in phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 claimed to be her mother-in-law, Johanna Feist, and used Johanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana.

She also is accused of fraudulently representing to the title company that Andrew Feist had signed a deed for the property and that the deed was notarized in North Dakota. The name of the notary public on the document was not a licensed notary in North Dakota, authorities say.

Carol Feist under the agreement is expected to plead guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud. The other charges would be dismissed. Bank fraud is punishable by a possible 30-year prison term, a $1 million fine and five years on supervised release.

Prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of guidelines for bank fraud, to be served after a mandatory two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft, plus three years of supervised probation, the document states.