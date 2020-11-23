 Skip to main content
Woman charged with child neglect, impaired driving

A Fort Yates woman is charged with child neglect and being in control of a vehicle while impaired after authorities on Saturday found her slumped at the wheel of a vehicle with a 7-year-old in the passenger seat.

Janit Lyman, 47, was arrested when Bismarck police responded to a call that a vehicle was parked in the middle of Catherine Drive and that the driver’s head was down and she appeared to be asleep. A chemical breath test showed her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

The vehicle was parked and not running when police arrived. The keys were in her jacket pocket, authorities said.

The child was turned over to an adult. Lyman is charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor of actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lyman made her initial court appearance on Monday. No attorney is listed for her in court documents.

Janit Lyman

