A Spearfish, South Dakota, woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to her Bismarck hotel room last month, court records say.

On May 25, officers responded to a report of a fire at the Super 8 on East Capitol Avenue. The fire led to the evacuation of the hotel but caused no injuries.

Bismarck police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Saydee Bear Robe, who admitted to starting the fire. Bear Robe allegedly said she wanted to cleanse the building of evil spirits, according to an affidavit. Officers reported Bear Robe making comments that indicated she wanted to burn down the entire building.

Bear Robe had used paper from the phone book and stuffing from the bed to start the fire on the floor, according to the fire department. The room was heavily burned and covered in soot. An officer at the scene deemed it a total loss.

No attorney was listed for Bear Robe in court records.