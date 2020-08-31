 Skip to main content
Woman arrested in Friday stabbing

A Bismarck woman is in custody in connection with an alleged stabbing on Friday night, according to Bismarck police.

Codilynne Kohl, 30, was arrested after police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of North First Street. The 40-year-old man was taken by to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening knife wounds, said Officer Lynn Wanner.

Officers found Kohl during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. She was arrested in connection with the stabbing. Formal charges against her are pending.

