Woman arrested for allegedly helping MRCC inmate escape

Authorities in South Dakota have arrested an Aberdeen woman they say helped an inmate escape from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck.

Emily Margolies, 35, allegedly admitted to police that she picked up David Corn at the center Tuesday morning, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol documents.

Burleigh County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Margolies on Wednesday. She was arrested in Aberdeen around midday. Margolies is charged in Burleigh County with felony conspiracy to commit escape and accomplice to escape, court records show.

The Patrol during its investigation learned from Dickey County authorities that Corn, from Forbes, was active on Facebook under the name Mitch Connor. He updated his profile picture Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Corn, 35, is 6 feet tall, weighs 370 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. Burleigh County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for him on felony charges of conspiracy to commit escape and escape. He had not been arrested as of late Wednesday afternoon, Patrol Sgt. Ryan Duletski said.

Telephone calls recorded at the center and reviewed by police after Corn left the minimum-security facility showed that he had made arrangements with a woman to be picked up about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The woman said she would be driving a white Suburban, the Patrol affidavit states.

Correction center officials notified the Patrol that Corn left the center in a white, early 2000s Suburban with no license plates driven by a female with “very blond long hair.” The vehicle initially didn't attract notice because it resembled other vehicles on the property.

Information on the recorded calls included a phone number that officials confirmed belonged to Margolies, the affidavit states.

Troopers say Corn later used Margolies’ phone to call a known drug dealer in Dickey County.

Corn pleaded guilty in April to fleeing police, drug possession with intent to deliver, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The charges were filed in Dickey County in November 2021. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison and three years on probation, court records show. He’d been at the center since May 26, had a scheduled good behavior release date of June 1, 2024, and a maximum release date of Nov. 28, 2024, the Patrol document states.