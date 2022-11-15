Woman arrested at Governor's Residence gets 30 days in jail

A Bismarck woman arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor’s Residence has been sentenced to about three months behind bars.

Dakota Bee, 32, will serve the time simultaneously with a sentence handed down in an unrelated case, according to court records.

She was arrested in May after she entered the residence grounds near the Capitol when a gate opened to let a car in, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit. She told troopers she wanted to speak with the governor and give him paperwork regarding what authorities said was "a personal matter." She was combative and it took several officers to restrain her, the affidavit states.

Bee on Monday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced her to 90 days in jail with credit for 62 days served.

Bee was sentenced Nov. 3 to 1 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorizing, preventing arrest and attempted simple assault on a peace officer. Those charges stemmed from a May incident in which she allegedly threatened a woman with a crowbar and struggled with responding police.

Bee has a criminal history in North Dakota dating to 2008. Her record includes felony drug and child neglect convictions, and a number of misdemeanor convictions for drugs, theft, simple assault, domestic violence and criminal trespass, court records show.