Woman arrested after Friday stabbing

A Bismarck woman was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing on Friday night, according to Bismarck police.

Codilynne Kohl, 30, was arrested after police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of North First Street. The 40-year-old man was taken by to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening knife wounds, said Officer Lynn Wanner.