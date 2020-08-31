Woman arrested after Friday stabbing

A Bismarck woman was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing on Friday night, according to Bismarck police.
Codilynne Kohl, 30, was arrested after police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of North First Street. The 40-year-old man was taken by to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening knife wounds, said Officer Lynn Wanner.
Officers found Kohl during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. She was arrested in connection with the stabbing. Formal charges against her are pending, Wanner said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!