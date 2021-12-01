Woman accused of using in-laws' bank account for down payment on house

Burleigh County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say used her mother- and father-in-law’s Bismarck bank account to make a $134,000 down payment on a house in Montana.

Carol Feist, 56, whose address is not listed in court documents, is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit, court documents show. Each count carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Feist allegedly contacted a Bismarck bank using her mother-in-law’s name and the inlaws' account information to arrange a wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana, according to a police affidavit. Feist financed the remainder of the $474,000 purchase price and produced notarized documents stating her father-in-law was the co-borrower. The department’s investigation showed the person listed as the notary was not licensed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Bismarck couple told police Carol Feist and her husband Keith Feist, the couple’s son, lived with them for a time in 2017. The couple did not authorize a wire transfer or sign property documents for the home in Helena, the affidavit states.

An attorney isn’t listed for Carol Feist in court documents.

The affidavit states she was convicted in 2020 for the unauthorized use of another person’s credit card in Montana.

