Woman accused of leaving children unattended in Bismarck bar parking lot
A Bismarck woman is accused of leaving two small children unattended in a parking lot while she drank at a downtown bar.

Sierra Lang, 25, is charged with felony child neglect along with a misdemeanor for having control of a vehicle with children while under the influence of alcohol, court records show.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Elbow Room at 11:50 p.m. Monday on a report that two children were alone in a vehicle. One child, age 6, was seen playing basketball and urinating in the parking lot. Lang when informed of that allegedly told a bar employee that the child was fine and was not coming into the bar. Police were summoned when the child told an adult to check on a 2-year-old in the vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Lang was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when police arrived. She told officers she’d been inside the bar for five minutes. A bar employee and another person told police she was inside for as long as 40 minutes. A chemical breath sample showed her blood alcohol content was 0.1%, according to authorities. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Lang.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

