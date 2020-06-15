Woman accused in belt discipline incident misses court date

A Bismarck woman accused of striking a child with a belt failed to show up for her preliminary court hearing Monday.
South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider issued a bench warrant for Jasmine Cachu, who was charged in February after an 8-year-old boy came to school with bruises on his face and body.
Police in an affidavit noted bruising above the child’s left eye, across his nose, and on his upper and lower left arm and shoulder, right shoulder and right upper arm. Cachu told police the child “turned around at the wrong time” as she was about to spank him with a belt and she accidentally hit him in the face. She told police the bruises on the child’s back could have been from the same incident, the affidavit says. She could not explain the bruises on the boy’s arms and told police he bruises easily.
Cachu’s attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
