Woman accused in belt discipline incident misses court date

Police in an affidavit noted bruising above the child’s left eye, across his nose, and on his upper and lower left arm and shoulder, right shoulder and right upper arm. Cachu told police the child “turned around at the wrong time” as she was about to spank him with a belt and she accidentally hit him in the face. She told police the bruises on the child’s back could have been from the same incident, the affidavit says. She could not explain the bruises on the boy’s arms and told police he bruises easily.