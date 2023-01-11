Wolter sentenced in 2019 bank robbery

A federal jury has found a California man guilty in the January 2019 robbery of a Bismarck bank.

Robert Wolter, 38, will be sentenced later. He faces a possible 20-year prison term and a $250,000 fine. A jury found him guilty after a two-day trial at the federal courthouse in Bismarck.

Wolter was arrested at the Newark Liberty International airport in New Jersey, intending to fly to Africa, in February 2019. That was about three weeks after a man wearing a disguise entered the U.S. Bank on Expressway Avenue in Bismarck and told bank employees to put money into a bag.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials during a currency examination at the airport found Wolter was carrying $4,500 more than he had declared. While he was in custody in New Jersey, officials in San Jose, California, found evidence related to the Bismarck robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.