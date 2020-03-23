With weather warming, officials encourage distance as people head outdoors

This week will bring sunshine and warm temperatures, on most days at least, and state officials say people should take precautions to stay healthy if they go outside.

“If you are out on trails, great. Keep your distance from other folks,” Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday.

People should stay at least 6 feet away from others to lower their risk of contracting the new coronavirus, in case individuals nearby who are infected cough or sneeze, he said.

While Burgum spoke during an afternoon press conference at the Capitol, the temperature outside climbed to 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Some people walked their dogs around the Capitol complex while others went for a run.

Burgum said that earlier, from his office, he noticed fitness groups using the expansive lawn, “but they were all keeping their distance away from each other,” he said, adding that “fresh air is good for everybody.”

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the upper 50s in Bismarck before a cold front moves in with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s on Wednesday, said Jeff Schild, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. There is a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.