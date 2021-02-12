Williston man who killed twin girls indicted on child porn charge

A Williston man convicted of downloading child pornography on a State Penitentiary computer while he was serving time for killing twin girls by setting their house on fire has been indicted on another child porn charge.

Federal authorities say Damien Breding, 45, has been communicating with a person who was traveling to Africa to engage in sexual acts with a minor, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. Investigators also allege Breding had been communicating with a minor from whom he’d received images depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Breding has pleaded not guilty to the indictment and is scheduled for trial in April. Defense attorney Jesse Walstad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breding was convicted in 1992 of killing Jennifer and Jessica Powers, 6-year-old twins who died when their Powers Lake home was set on fire in March 1991. He was 16 at the time of the fire but was tried as an adult. Authorities said he might have started the fire because he was angry about not being paid immediately for babysitting the girls.

He was 18 when he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1992. He was due to get out of prison in December 2011 but was instead arrested when it was discovered he had downloaded child pornography on a prison computer in 2002. He was sentenced to another two years in prison.

