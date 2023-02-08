A federal judge has sentenced a Williston man to a year in prison for making threatening phone calls to U.S. Veterans Affairs employees.
Curtis Moran, 41, in November pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening interstate communications, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. Authorities had arrested him in June after he made calls to a VA call center and a VA medical facility saying he was going to harm a doctor and “shoot up” a hospital, Schneider said.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in addition to the prison time ordered that Moran spend three years on supervised release.