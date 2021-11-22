Williams County deputy injured in Sunday crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol did not immediately identify the 35-year-old deputy. He was taken by ambulance to a Williston hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving was eastbound behind an unidentified vehicle and the semi at about 9:30 p.m., the patrol said. The semi signaled and slowed to turn south and the unidentified vehicle pulled into the left lane. The deputy swerved to avoid the trailer but the passenger side of the Tahoe sideswiped the semi's rear driver’s side. The driver of the semi, a 25-year-old man from Hot Springs, Arkansas, was not injured.