Wildfire burns several acres near Expressway Bridge

Authorities are investigating the cause of a wildfire that burned about half a dozen acres north of the Expressway Bridge, on the Bismarck side of the Missouri River.

Bismarck firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday and were later assisted by the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

The fire spread was limited to the area between the Missouri River and the Bill Mills Nature Trail, just to the north of the bridge. No one was hurt.

