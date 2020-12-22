WIC office in Bismarck moving

The Women, Infants and Children program office in Bismarck will be moving in January.

The WIC office for the past three decades has been at 2400 E. Broadway Ave. Staff will be moving to 1600 E. Interstate Ave. on Dec. 30, and beginning service there on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“Even though the WIC Program will be moving its Bismarck WIC location, nothing else will change,” said Shannon Spotts, Custer Health WIC Program Director. “All previous WIC services will remain the same.”

WIC is a federal nutrition program providing free food, nutrition and breastfeeding education, health screenings and referrals to other agencies. People in Bismarck can call 701-255-3397 for more information. Program details are available at https://www.custerhealth.com/wic-women-infants-children.

