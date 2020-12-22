 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIC office in Bismarck moving

WIC office in Bismarck moving

{{featured_button_text}}

The Women, Infants and Children program office in Bismarck will be moving in January.

The WIC office for the past three decades has been at 2400 E. Broadway Ave. Staff will be moving to 1600 E. Interstate Ave. on Dec. 30, and beginning service there on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“Even though the WIC Program will be moving its Bismarck WIC location, nothing else will change,” said Shannon Spotts, Custer Health WIC Program Director. “All previous WIC services will remain the same.”

WIC is a federal nutrition program providing free food, nutrition and breastfeeding education, health screenings and referrals to other agencies. People in Bismarck can call 701-255-3397 for more information. Program details are available at https://www.custerhealth.com/wic-women-infants-children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News