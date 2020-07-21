White Shield man pleads guilty to rape charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A White Shield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he raped a teenage girl at a Bismarck party where she and other underage girls were given alcohol and cocaine.

Malik Johnson, 24, entered the plea under the terms of an agreement with prosecutors that caps his prison sentence at five years. The agreement also stipulates that he spend five years on probation.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick accepted the deal. He ordered a presentence investigation that will include a risk assessment. The judge will hand down a sentence after the investigation, which he said could take several weeks.

The girl reported to police that Johnson picked her up and told her to tell others at the party that she was 18, according to an affidavit. She at times blacked out because she was intoxicated but told police she recalled having sex with Johnson. One of the other teens at the party told police the girl had sex with all four men at the party but Johnson was the first, according to the affidavit. Johnson denied the allegations to police.

Defense attorney Scott Rose said during the hearing that he and his client discussed the pros and cons and the evidence in the case before entering into the agreement. He declined further comment after the hearing.

A second man charged in the alleged incident pleaded guilty in March. Kendrick Brown will be sentenced July 28, court documents show.

