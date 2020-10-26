White House virus response leader tours Bismarck, sees 'least use' of masks in COVID-19 fight

The White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator toured Bismarck businesses and met with state, tribal and local leaders Monday to discuss North Dakota's coronavirus response, noting the lowest public use of masks she has seen in her travels.

"Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have we seen in retail establishments of any place we have been," Dr. Deborah Birx told reporters after the meeting, which was closed to the public. "And we find that deeply unfortunate because you don't know who's infected and you don't know if you're infected yourself."

She declined to name the places she toured in Bismarck but said, "we like to get out to a lot of places."

Her tour has taken her to nearly 40 states since late June. She visited Fargo in late August for a roundtable with state and city leaders. She was headed next to Montana.

She urged the public to wear face masks and practice physical distancing, and called for people under 35 to seek testing after social gatherings, especially if asymptomatic, because "they have to know that they're infected."