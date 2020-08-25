Western wildfires contribute to vibrant sky views over Bismarck-Mandan

Wildfires raging across the West are contributing to vibrant sunrises and sunsets in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
The hazy skies and rust-hued moon observed locally the past few days are primarily the result of wildfire smoke that’s getting picked up by an air flow aimed at the state, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Corey King.
“Smoke from the wildfires across the western U.S. is being caught up in a west-southwest flow high up in the atmosphere and it’s bringing that smoke into our area,” King said. “If you have something that gets into the atmosphere at a high enough concentration and it's traveling on the right trajectory, as long as it doesn’t get diluted out ... it can have impacts far away from its initial source region.”
Locals can expect the colorful sky views to continue as long as current weather patterns hold.
The air quality in North Dakota remains good, and people who are considered “sensitive” to air pollutants, such as those with asthma, shouldn’t have anything to worry about -- yet, according to Ryan Mills, air program manager at the state Department of Environmental Quality.
“You’ll see it in the sky, you’ll see it when the sun sets, but our ground-level concentrations aren't showing anything yet,” Mills said. “Fortunately, we’ve been good here. We haven’t had an inversion to bring it down to ground level.”
An inversion occurs when a layer of warm air in the atmosphere traps a pocket of cooler air at the surface, preventing the dispersal of any pollutants caught within.
If an inversion did occur and smoke were to heavily impact the air quality on the ground, Mills would issue a news release to notify the public, something he’s had to do only a handful of times in his 20 years with the department.
Mills believes another aerial phenomenon, one more familiar to residents of the state, also could be at play.
“Just outside of town they’re harvesting wheat. The dust plumes from the wheat are going out, and there’s dust plumes in the air, so you’ll kind of get that red hue also. That’s why they call it a harvest moon,” he said. “It’s not just necessarily smoke.”
