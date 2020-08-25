Western wildfires contribute to vibrant sky views over Bismarck-Mandan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wildfires raging across the West are contributing to vibrant sunrises and sunsets in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The hazy skies and rust-hued moon observed locally the past few days are primarily the result of wildfire smoke that’s getting picked up by an air flow aimed at the state, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Corey King.

“Smoke from the wildfires across the western U.S. is being caught up in a west-southwest flow high up in the atmosphere and it’s bringing that smoke into our area,” King said. “If you have something that gets into the atmosphere at a high enough concentration and it's traveling on the right trajectory, as long as it doesn’t get diluted out ... it can have impacts far away from its initial source region.”

Locals can expect the colorful sky views to continue as long as current weather patterns hold.

The air quality in North Dakota remains good, and people who are considered “sensitive” to air pollutants, such as those with asthma, shouldn’t have anything to worry about -- yet, according to Ryan Mills, air program manager at the state Department of Environmental Quality.