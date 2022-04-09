Western North Dakota Honor Flight takes off Sunday

A nonprofit organization is recognizing a group of North Dakota military veterans through a trip to Washington, D.C., that will include stops at several historic sites and war memorials.

Western North Dakota Honor Flight’s inaugural flight will take 93 veterans and their escorts to the nation’s capital. With volunteers, medical staff and media, a total of 153 people will board a chartered airplane Sunday morning at the Bismarck Airport.

The first Western North Dakota Honor Flight was planned for the fall of 2020 but was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are eyeing another trip in October, according to organizer Marty Presler.

“We have about 200 on the waiting list,” he said.

Western North Dakota Honor Flight is the newest of 135 hubs in the Honor Flight Network, which has taken nearly 250,000 veterans to see the war memorials. There is no cost to the veterans. Funding comes from businesses, service organizations, fundraising events and private donations.

The North Dakota vets will see the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery, and visit the Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the World War II Memorial. A private opening of the National Archives will enable them to view the original Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

A public welcome home reception will be held at the airport when the group returns at 8 p.m. Monday. People attending the reception should use the airport’s short-term parking and exit through the manned booths. Parking is free for the event.

