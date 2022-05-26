Weekend tours resume at North Dakota Capitol

Tours of the North Dakota Capitol will be available seven days a week with weekend tours resuming this Saturday.

Tours will follow this schedule through Labor Day weekend:

Monday through Saturday, on the hour from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, on the hour from 1-3 p.m.

Tours will be conducted on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

“We look forward to welcoming an increased number of visitors to the state Capitol during the summer traveling season,” Office of Management and Budget Facility Management Director John Boyle said in a statement. “We enjoy being able to share the building’s rich history, unparalleled architecture and unique beauty.”

The 19-story Capitol with art deco interior was completed in 1934 after the previous brick building burned in 1930.

Tours take visitors mainly through the ground, first and 18th floors, including legislative chambers, Memorial Hall, the Supreme Court and the observation deck.

Group tours can be requested online at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex. Self-guided tours are not allowed on weekends.

