Weather to impact Wednesday Tribune delivery

Delivery of The Bismarck Tribune will be postponed on Wednesday for areas outside of Bismarck due to severe winter weather.

If delivery is postponed for Bismarck subscribers, the Tribune will send an automated phone call at 8 a.m. Wednesday with a delivery update. Please wait until after 8 a.m. to contact us about delivery issues. Customer service can be reached at 1-877-590-6397 or service@bismarcktribune.com.

All print subscribers get complimentary access to our digital e-edition at bismarcktribune.com. If you have not activated your online subscription, please email service@bismarcktribune.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.

Stay tuned to bismarcktribune.com for the latest weather-related news as well as delivery updates.