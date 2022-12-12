Weather may impact Tribune delivery this week

The blizzard that’s predicted for the Bismarck-Mandan region this week may impact delivery of The Bismarck Tribune. Weather conditions may require delivery to be delayed or postponed.

The Tribune will send an automated phone call at 8 a.m. each day to subscribers affected by delivery delays. Please wait until after 8 a.m. to contact us about delivery issues. Customer service can be reached at 1-877-590-6397 or service@bismarcktribune.com.

All print subscribers get complimentary access to our digital e-edition at bismarcktribune.com. If you have not activated your online subscription, please email service@bismarcktribune.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.

Stay tuned to bismarcktribune.com for the latest weather-related news as well as delivery updates.