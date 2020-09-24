Watford City rancher Calli Thorne named 2020 Country Woman of the Year

Born into a farm and ranch family, Calli Thorne has a diversity of skills that would impress any city slicker. The Watford City mother, wife, rancher, active volunteer, makeup consultant and online motivational speaker was named the 2020 Country Woman of the year during a reception Thursday evening at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum.
“I just feel like this whole thing was very unexpected even from the beginning. I mean, it was a neighbor that actually originally messaged me on Facebook and she said, ‘I found this and I think this is you. Can I nominate you?’ I was just humbled from the very beginning there, and I thought, ‘She’s got more kids than I do. If you have time, go ahead,’” Thorne said, after she was announced as the winner.
“Thank you to everybody who takes the time to recognize what women do in the operations no matter what it is. Whether we're out there feeding cattle, cutting hay, running a whole business or just educating others about our industry and even just taking care of kids and doing everything that we do,” Thorne said.
Thorne, one of six finalists, received a cash prize of $2,500, with an additional $2,500 to be donated in her name to Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit -- the organization of her choosing -- for a youth beef-industry career exploration and leadership development event put on by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.
The Tribune received 26 nominations for the 27th annual Country Woman of the Year contest. The program honoring hardworking country women is a partnership between The Bismarck Tribune and Farm & Ranch Guide. It's sponsored by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions.
“We recognize that energy cannot happen without the agriculture community because it takes land and partnerships with each landowner,” said Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions. “As we take a look at all of the candidates who were nominated, we look for involvement in the community, we look for their involvement with their family, we look for their involvement with their church and with their faith -- that’s important -- and we take a look at what their aspirations are. Calli fit that. She’s on a ranch, she’s raising a family, she’s working on public speaking so that she can become an educator in the agriculture industry, and she embraces everything about womanhood. She’s selling cosmetics; she wants other ag women to feel good about themselves.”
Thorne, 33, grew up on her grandparents’ farm and ranch 20 miles outside of Watford City -- that same location at which she and her husband, CJ, are currently raising their three children, Tylee, 9, Casen, 6, and Laney, 2. The couple took over the family’s commercial cow-calf operation at the Triangle M Ranch and Feedlot 11 years ago after they got married in the midst of the oil boom.
Mary DeWitt, who nominated her for the award, said Thorne and her family have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic to provide beef to the local community.
“Calli is dedicated to serving her family, friends, community, and neighbors. She is constantly promoting ranching, farming and the importance of support for local farmers and ranchers. She has a long history in working in the industry and her love for it is readily apparent,” DeWitt wrote.
In addition to ranching and raising three kids, Thorne is a runner, a certified leadership trainer and speaker with the John Maxwell Team, an active Mary Kay consultant and a volunteer on numerous boards and organizations related to farming, ranching and professional development.
This year's other finalists for the Country Woman of the Year award were Sarah Schock, of Carson; Theresa Petersen, of Washburn; Rose Pfeifer, of Ashley; Lynn Russell, of Buford; and Shelley Schaefbauer, of Strasburg.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!