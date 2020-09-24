Watford City rancher Calli Thorne named 2020 Country Woman of the Year

“We recognize that energy cannot happen without the agriculture community because it takes land and partnerships with each landowner,” said Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions. “As we take a look at all of the candidates who were nominated, we look for involvement in the community, we look for their involvement with their family, we look for their involvement with their church and with their faith -- that’s important -- and we take a look at what their aspirations are. Calli fit that. She’s on a ranch, she’s raising a family, she’s working on public speaking so that she can become an educator in the agriculture industry, and she embraces everything about womanhood. She’s selling cosmetics; she wants other ag women to feel good about themselves.”