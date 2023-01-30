Water rate sessions set in Bismarck this week; survey becomes available

The city of Bismarck is holding two public informational sessions this week on the structure of future water and sewer rates, and accepting submissions to a public survey.

Bismarck Public Works has laid out numerous options for adjusting the water, sewer and stormwater portion of utility bills. Some residents have complained about the system in place the last few years, saying their water bills are too high, particularly during the summer lawn-watering season. Others have said it has deterred lawn watering and led to unsightly brown lawns.

The city has said the water rates are structured in a way that ensures high water users are not subsidized by those who use less.

Open-house-style informational sessions will be held on Tuesday at Horizon Middle School Cafetorium and on Wednesday at Wachter Middle School Cafetorium. Both will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Horizon is at 500 Ash Coulee Drive; Wachter is at 1107 S. Seventh St. There will not be a lecture-style presentation; people who attend can interact one-on-one with city staff.

Residents can respond to the survey until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The survey is online and also will be available in paper form at the public meetings.

The City Commission ultimately will decide on a rate structure.

“These next few weeks are going to go a long way towards determining how the city of Bismarck moves forward with its utility billing,” Public Works Utility Operations Director Michelle Klose said. “We will have a variety of Utility Operations staff at the public information open houses (who) will be available to talk one-on-one about what the proposed changes could mean for the city and its residents. We hope to give people a variety of ways to look at the proposal and see how it will impact their bills, moving forward.”

More information and a link to the survey are at bismarcknd.gov/2093/2023-Utility-Rate-Update.