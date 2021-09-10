Water level drops could hinder Missouri River access for boaters

A planned reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam could reduce Missouri River water levels by as much 2 feet in coming weeks.
The drop will affect private boat docks and marinas along the river and likely call into service public low water boat ramps that have been unused for more than a decade. State and federal officials discussed the reductions and the effects Friday at a virtual meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer is planning to slow releases at Garrison from 20,000 cubic feet per second to 18,000 cubic feet per second over the next three weeks, then down to 13,500 cubic feet per second in the next several weeks. The 2-foot drop along the Missouri River is a stage that will hold until the river ices over, said John Remus, Missouri River Water Management Division chief for the Corps.
The reductions are “fairly typical of dry years and similar to what we experienced last fall,” Remus said.
The immediate effect could be a loss of access to the river for some people, especially pontoon owners who keep their boat in a bay.
“If there isn’t a ramp within that bay, they need to be moving that out,” said Jeb Williams, director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. “The mouths of some of those bays are no longer going to be accessible as far as getting in and out of the river system.”
The releases will come back to 15,000-17,000 cubic feet per second depending on river ice cover and other factors.
The water elevation at Garrison now stands at 1831.9 feet, about 6 feet below the base of the spring flood control. That level is projected to be at 1827 by spring. If that’s realized, the Corps will do minimum service navigation support to begin next year’s navigation season, which Remus said “would be a pretty drastic conservation measure” but one that is outlined in the Corps’ master manual.
“We’re not counting on a lot of runoff from any Plains snowpack next spring,” Remus said.
Garrison Project Operations Manager Todd Lindquist said a number of low water ramps were installed during the drought of the early 2000s. Officials are coordinating with concessionaires and leases for access to those ramps, re-establishing ramps to parking lots and grouting undercut areas on the ramps.
Some of the roads leading to the low water ramps have been submerged for 15 years and are silted in or washed out now, Lindquist said.
“We’ll have to essentially recreate those,” he said.
In addition to access to the water, drought conditions can affect fish production, Williams said. The population of forage fish in Lake Sakakawea is still high, but low lake levels have historically had a detrimental effect on fish production.
“Any fishery at a certain point in time is going to start take a hit with lower water levels,” Williams said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com