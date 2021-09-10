Water level drops could hinder Missouri River access for boaters

A planned reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam could reduce Missouri River water levels by as much 2 feet in coming weeks.

The drop will affect private boat docks and marinas along the river and likely call into service public low water boat ramps that have been unused for more than a decade. State and federal officials discussed the reductions and the effects Friday at a virtual meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer is planning to slow releases at Garrison from 20,000 cubic feet per second to 18,000 cubic feet per second over the next three weeks, then down to 13,500 cubic feet per second in the next several weeks. The 2-foot drop along the Missouri River is a stage that will hold until the river ices over, said John Remus, Missouri River Water Management Division chief for the Corps.

The reductions are “fairly typical of dry years and similar to what we experienced last fall,” Remus said.

The immediate effect could be a loss of access to the river for some people, especially pontoon owners who keep their boat in a bay.