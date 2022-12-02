Water disruption expected in downtown Bismarck after bacteria found

Water service will be disrupted beginning Saturday for two blocks of downtown Bismarck after testing confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water main.

Regular water testing has found coliforms in the water that services buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue, Bismarck officials said.

Coliforms are a type of bacteria that occur in the intestinal tracts of animals and humans. They are generally not harmful, but they are often an indicator that harmful bacteria could become present.

In response, city staff will shut down water service Saturday morning to disinfect the affected water main.

“By performing disinfection in this specific area now, we are proactively increasing our chances that we won’t have greater concerns down the road,” said city engineer Gabe Schell.

The two-block area is the only location in which coliforms were present in routine water quality tests, city officials said.

The buildings affected will be 413, 417, 418, 419 and 423 East Broadway; 108, 110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 220 and 221 North Fifth Street; 420 and 422 East Main Avenue.

Affected buildings south of Broadway Avenue are expected to have water restored for recommended use by Saturday afternoon. Affected buildings north of Broadway Avenue will not have water restored until at least Monday morning.

City public works and engineering staff are providing bottled water to those residents and businesses. Businesses or residents that experience problems during the process can contact Michael Mart with the Engineering Department at 701-355-1528.