Water disinfection successful in downtown Bismarck

The city of Bismarck has successfully disinfected the water main in a two-block area of downtown.

Regular water testing found coliforms in the water main that services buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue.

Coliforms are a bacteria that are generally not harmful, but they are often an indicator that harmful bacteria could become present. In response, the city shut down water service last Saturday to clean the main.

After cleaning and testing the main, crews tested 11 other sites in the area. All came back negative Wednesday.

“With temperatures below zero for the early portion of that Saturday morning, we really need to thank those city of Bismarck staff and contractors who were out there doing this work and ensuring our city’s infrastructure continues to be safe and reliable,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said.

Public works regularly tests water quality in more than 40 locations throughout Bismarck.