Wastewater testing brings emerging science to North Dakota coronavirus spread

"We're just trying to have conversations with (the state) now of what that information means and what they can provide back to the cities," Klose said.

Bismarck will participate in the study for as long as the state provides funding. The city's plant already had the proper equipment in place, for the plant's industrial pretreatment program that occasionally checks larger businesses' wastewater streams to see what they might contain and if they might affect plant operations.

"What we're hopeful for is that this may give us some indication of trends at some point in time so that you can see if levels are increasing or decreasing," Klose said. Wastewater testing could "be an earlier indicator than the testing results that they do on people," she said.

Uhlman said Environmental Quality hopes to get "many things" out of the testing.

"One of them is that in some way, maybe we can detect an increase in the COVID in the wastewater, which would signify that there's asymptomatic people out in the collection system and that it's increasing and that we may be ahead of any clinical infections where they come up as active COVID patients," he said. "We hope there's some advanced notice that we could obtain from this."