Washington man sentenced in 200-pound pot bust in Bismarck

A Washington man was sentenced Friday to 1 ½ years on probation on charges stemming from a 200-pound marijuana bust in Bismarck.

Kurtis Martin, 31, pleaded guilty to two drug possession charges and two drug conspiracy charges.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted a plea agreement between Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold and defense attorney Matt Arthurs. Bahr sentenced Martin to three years in prison with all but 285 days suspended, and allowed Martin credit for 285 days served.

Martin must serve supervised probation, which means he can’t leave North Dakota unless he transfers the probation to another state. Arthurs argued for unsupervised probation because Martin has no job, family or support system in North Dakota. Martin has “years and years” of prison time hanging over his head if he violates his probation, Arthurs said.

Bahr responded: “But that’s pretty hard to see if he’s in Washington or somewhere else."