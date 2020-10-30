 Skip to main content
Washington man sentenced in 200-pound pot bust in Bismarck
Washington man sentenced in 200-pound pot bust in Bismarck

A Washington man was sentenced Friday to 1 ½ years on probation on charges stemming from a 200-pound marijuana bust in Bismarck.

Kurtis Martin, 31, pleaded guilty to two drug possession charges and two drug conspiracy charges.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted a plea agreement between Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold and defense attorney Matt Arthurs. Bahr sentenced Martin to three years in prison with all but 285 days suspended, and allowed Martin credit for 285 days served.

Martin must serve supervised probation, which means he can’t leave North Dakota unless he transfers the probation to another state. Arthurs argued for unsupervised probation because Martin has no job, family or support system in North Dakota. Martin has “years and years” of prison time hanging over his head if he violates his probation, Arthurs said.

Bahr responded: “But that’s pretty hard to see if he’s in Washington or somewhere else."

Martin, whose address in Washington isn't clear, and Jahmal Abuzuwair, 31, of Winlock, Wash., were arrested in January after an investigation that involved surveillance at a Bismarck motel. Police said they found $2,000 cash and a pound of marijuana in the car Martin was driving. They found another 199 pounds of pot and 5 pounds of THC concentrate in the rented vehicle Abuzuwair was driving.

Abuzuwair pleaded guilty in May to drug and drug conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

A man police say was the intended recipient of the marijuana, Colby Dolan, of Onalaska, Wash., is wanted in Burleigh County on drug conspiracy charges. He also is wanted in Morton County on conspiracy charges in a separate case.

Kurtis Martin

Kurtis Martin

