Washington man arrested on Bismarck drug warrant

Authorities have apprehended a Washington man for whom an arrest warrant was issued after an October investigation and overdose call in Bismarck led to the discovery of almost 4,000 fentanyl pills.

Evan Darden, 31, of Lake Stevens, Washington, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website.

Bismarck police in September said they seized 870 fentanyl pills from Darden, and he told officers he "wished to work with law enforcement to gather additional evidence concerning his source" of the pills, according to an affidavit.

Darden identified the source of the pills as Jordan Anderson, 27, of Lake Stevens, Washington. Anderson was arrested in October at a Bismarck motel, where police found 44 pills when they responded to a call of an overdose. Authorities say social media posts, interviews and financial information also pointed to Anderson as the source of the pills confiscated from Darden. Police recovered 3,750 fentanyl pills from a residence where Anderson said he’d delivered them, the affidavit states.

Darden made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges of felony drug possession and drug conspiracy. He’ll enter pleas at a December court hearing. Each charge could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted. He’s in custody in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.