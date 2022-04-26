Washburn man to stand trial for alleged sex crimes

A Washburn man in prison after pleading guilty to rape in Morton County has pleaded not guilty to five sexual assault charges in a Burleigh County case.

Police say Aaron Brewer, 33, used a false name and age to lure a 14-year-old girl into a dating and sexual relationship, according to an affidavit. Brewer was originally charged with three sex crimes. The state dismissed that case and brought additional charges when the girl revealed more information, authorities say.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma on Tuesday scheduled a two-day trial for Brewer starting Aug. 17. The more serious charges against Brewer carry a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

Brewer in March 2021 pleaded guilty in Morton County to luring a 13-year-old girl and having sex with her. Authorities said he communicated with the girl using a false social media account, told the girl he was 17 but looked older because he had cancer, and bought her gifts and treats, according to police. He was sentenced in June 2021 to serve five years in prison under terms of a plea agreement.

Brewer allegedly represented himself as being 17 in the Burleigh County case, as well. The girl came to police when she learned his true age and identity through media stories, according to authorities.

