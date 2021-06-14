Washburn man sentenced to 5 years for sex crimes

A Washburn man who pleaded guilty in March to felony sex charges in Morton County was sentenced Monday to serve five years in prison.
Aaron Brewer, 32, was accused in June 2020 of luring a 13-year-old girl by computer and having sex with her in his car. He allegedly communicated with the girl using a false social media account, told the girl he was 17 but looked older because he had cancer, and bought her gifts and treats, according to police.
Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and defense attorney Chad McCabe reached a plea agreement which they presented to South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken, but the two attorneys disagreed on the degree to which Brewer has taken responsibility for his actions.
McCabe said his client “has dealt with a lot and has had a lot to think about in terms of what he’s done to other people."
“I do see remorse. I see a person that has definitely needed help,” McCabe said. He added that the plea agreement provides a stiff sentence and includes rehabilitation, and that Brewer by pleading guilty didn’t put anyone through trial.
Goter said Brewer’s account of the events in a presentence investigation conducted after his guilty plea was “a distortion from what actually were the true facts of this case."
“I expect minimizing when we do PSIs, but this was like a whole other level,” she said.
Brewer said going through the judicial process "is killing not just me, my family, I know it’s hurting the victim and their family too."
“There were lots of other ways I could have handled my issues, but doing this was not one,” Brewer said. “And I more than anything apologize to the victim and her family.”
The proposed plea agreement outlined a 20-year prison term with all but five years suspended, followed by eight years on supervised probation. Storbakken accepted the agreement but said it “strikes a bit lighter tone than the court would go with in this case.”
“This was a situation that was not a fluke,” the judge said. “Mr. Brewer intended to deceive a 13-year-old girl.”
Brewer last week was charged with three felony sex crimes in Burleigh County. He is accused of arranging meetings with a teenage girl and telling her he was 17, according to a police affidavit. The two had a dating and sexual relationship in April and May of 2020, police allege. He is ordered to appear in court at a later date.
