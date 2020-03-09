Warrant issued for suspect in stabbing incident

Police were called to a residence on the 2500 block of East Broadway Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say Cruz had gone to the residence to retrieve a cellphone he thought he’d left there. A 27-year-old woman at the residence had a phone but it did not belong to Cruz, Gardiner said. She smashed the phone and Cruz allegedly struck her in the back. The woman told police it felt like a punch at first, but she then noticed blood coming from a wound about an inch wide. It’s unclear if she was stabbed with a knife or other weapon. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.