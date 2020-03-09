Warrant issued for suspect in stabbing incident

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man police say stabbed a woman in the back after an apparent dispute over a cellphone.
Lucio Cruz, 48, is wanted for aggravated assault, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police were called to a residence on the 2500 block of East Broadway Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say Cruz had gone to the residence to retrieve a cellphone he thought he’d left there. A 27-year-old woman at the residence had a phone but it did not belong to Cruz, Gardiner said. She smashed the phone and Cruz allegedly struck her in the back. The woman told police it felt like a punch at first, but she then noticed blood coming from a wound about an inch wide. It’s unclear if she was stabbed with a knife or other weapon. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The exact nature of the relationship between the woman and Cruz is unclear.
Police “looked all over and followed up on numerous leads” but were unable to locate Cruz, Gardiner said.