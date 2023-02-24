Burleigh County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say abandoned more than a dozen cats in a mobile home, creating a mess and a smell a veteran police officer described in an affidavit as “one of the worst I’ve ever endured.”

Yvette Aamodt, 46, is charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty, each punishable by up to five years in prison, and misdemeanors of animal abandonment and abuse, according to court records. No attorney is listed for her.

Police in November 2021 responded to an East Broadway Avenue mobile home park on a call that several cats had been abandoned. They found several deceased cats and others described in an affidavit as emaciated or very thin. The mobile home contained cat waste in every room and “it was impossible to walk through the trailer without stepping on some kind of trash,” Detective April McCarthy wrote in the affidavit. No water was available to the cats, and they had no way of getting out of the home, authorities say.

Court records show the date of the crimes as August 2021. The affidavit, filed last week, states that authorities have not been able to contact Aamodt and she left no forwarding address.