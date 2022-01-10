 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer temps coming to Bismarck, finally

Camille Stanley, 5, gets some air while practicing the "bunny hops" drill with the Huff Hills Ski Team on Sunday at the ski area south of Mandan. The practice drill held on the area's bunny slope has skiers jump over a plastic pole to learn control and agility. The ski team is now in its fourth year and has over 60 kids ages 5-15 in the racing program. "We have an in-house race planned in February and have invited the Bottineau team," said Amanda Ihmels, president of the newly formed Huff Hills Sports Foundation.

 Tom Stromme

Icy roads and snow berms should start to melt this week throughout Bismarck-Mandan.

The frigid temperatures of the past few weeks are expected to leave the region Tuesday.

“The colder air that’s been sitting over us is getting pushed farther east,” said Brandon Gale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Christmas Eve 2021 was the last day when the average temperature for Bismarck was considered above normal. The city then experienced 16 straight below-normal days through Sunday, weather service data shows.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to be in the upper 30s. As a comparison, the high in Bismarck last Wednesday was minus 11. That amounts to a nearly 50-degree swing, not even factoring in last week's wind chills approaching minus 40.

Highs should stay in the 30s this week until Friday, when the high could drop to the upper 20s.

A weak cold front is expected to hit the region Thursday night into Friday, potentially bringing a small amount of snow, Gale said.

This week’s lows are expected to increase significantly as well, staying in the 20s the rest of the week.

Gale said Tuesday could be breezy with sustained winds at 15 mph or more, but he was not expecting winds any stronger for the remainder of the week.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

