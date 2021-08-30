Want to buy an amusement park? Bismarck attraction up for sale

The amusement park at Bismarck's Sertoma Park is up for sale.

It’s not the first time the Fleckensteins have thought about selling the Super Slide Amusement Park, but this time they’ve hired a real estate agent and listed the attraction with an asking price of $955,000.

Potential buyers have expressed interest over the past month, but the owners are not sure how long the search might take. Regardless, the park will continue to open when the weather is nice, as it has for more than 50 years.

“The park isn’t going away,” co-owner Richard Fleckenstein said. “If we need to close it this fall and reopen it next spring, that’s what we’ll do.”

Richard Fleckenstein owns the park with his brother David and sister-in-law Angie, and the family is looking to retire. They bought it 21 years ago and have expanded it, adding a small roller coaster, teacup cars, a carousel, a rock climbing wall and a garage with go-karts.

The amusement park began with just the Super Slide, which was originally put up in South Dakota alongside a Kmart. Kmarts and slides were a common pairing decades ago, Richard Fleckenstein said. Then another slide opened up nearby and the attraction moved to Bismarck.