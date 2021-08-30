Want to buy an amusement park? Bismarck attraction up for sale

The amusement park at Bismarck's Sertoma Park is up for sale.
It’s not the first time the Fleckensteins have thought about selling the Super Slide Amusement Park, but this time they’ve hired a real estate agent and listed the attraction with an asking price of $955,000.
Potential buyers have expressed interest over the past month, but the owners are not sure how long the search might take. Regardless, the park will continue to open when the weather is nice, as it has for more than 50 years.
“The park isn’t going away,” co-owner Richard Fleckenstein said. “If we need to close it this fall and reopen it next spring, that’s what we’ll do.”
Richard Fleckenstein owns the park with his brother David and sister-in-law Angie, and the family is looking to retire. They bought it 21 years ago and have expanded it, adding a small roller coaster, teacup cars, a carousel, a rock climbing wall and a garage with go-karts.
The amusement park began with just the Super Slide, which was originally put up in South Dakota alongside a Kmart. Kmarts and slides were a common pairing decades ago, Richard Fleckenstein said. Then another slide opened up nearby and the attraction moved to Bismarck.
The other rides the Fleckensteins have added come from a variety of places. The family gets ideas at an international amusement park convention, and they’ve had luck purchasing attractions from other places with rides. The carousel, for example, came from a shopping mall in New Jersey and the Ferris wheel from the boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Richard Fleckenstein briefly put up a "for sale" sign on the Super Slide in 2018. He fielded calls from local reporters and from a few prospective buyers, but a deal did not materialize.
The land belongs to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, which has leased it to the Fleckensteins. The park district would look to continue that relationship with any new owners, Executive Director Randy Bina said.
“We are very pleased with the Super Slide,” he said. “Richard and his family have done a tremendous job running the amusement park. It really adds to the overall amenities we have in Sertoma Park.”
The amusement park is free to walk into, and rides require one to three tickets, which each cost 80 cents. The slide gives more than 200,000 rides each year. The park employs 31 people this summer.
Richard Fleckenstein said he sometimes meets grandparents who bring their grandchildren to the park and tell stories of when they too visited as children.
“It makes you feel really good when people come in and smile when they leave,” he said.
The members of the Ingram family were smiling one recent afternoon as mom Melissa took her kids Alyson, 11, and Jackson, 14, around the facility. They live in Mandan and visit once a year, Melissa Ingram said.
Jackson said he enjoys the bumper cars and Alyson said she likes the roller coaster because it “goes fast but it doesn’t go too fast.”
Alyson’s advice for anyone who might purchase the park? Add more roller coasters.
“I would like some new stuff,” she said.
