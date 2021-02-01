Wall of Honor nonprofit recognizing North Dakota soldiers, first responders in a unique way

People who want to place photos and biographical data on a billboard can upload the information through the Wall of Honor website, https://www.thewallofhonor.org/.

The group creates a slide for each person being honored and forwards it to the location where it will be displayed. The slide stays in place indefinitely and will become part of a one-hour playlist that displays each slide for about seven seconds. As more people are honored at a location, more playlists will be added.

“One thing we’re in need of is more people to honor,” Weiler said. “We want to keep it fresh, so if you’re at the Elks twice a week you don’t see the same thing every time.”

The effort is maintained through sponsorships and donations. There is no cost to upload a photo and information. The Wall of Honor provides the host establishment with the TV, accessories and installation. The concept has been “very well received” by businesses, said volunteer Dennis Beck, a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard and a former recruiter, adding that the reaction from patrons of those businesses has been “overwhelming.”