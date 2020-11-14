Walker remembered for commitment to downtown

A longtime Bismarck business owner and former city commissioner was remembered last week for his commitment to downtown and his love of the city.

LeRoy Walker, owner of Walkers n' Daughters Jewelers, died this past week at age 90.

Walker served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1986-90. He lost a bid for mayor in 1990, telling the Tribune at the time, "I was the victim of an honest count."

Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan "Hawk" Haakenson, who knew Walker since the 1960s and served with him on the commission, recalled Walker as a steadfast booster of downtown Bismarck. Haakenson said the two worked together to establish diagonal parking on Fourth Street.

Walker continued to be a presence in local issues and politics, telling the Tribune in the 1980s: "I think Bismarck is one of the nicest, cleanest towns I've ever been in." He said "I want to keep it that way."

