Virginians plead guilty in child abduction; were arrested near Bismarck

Two people arrested near Bismarck for allegedly abducting children from Virginia have pleaded guilty to child neglect and other charges.

Amelia Hamilton, 31, who police said was from Virginia but is listed in court records as being from Bismarck, will spend two years on supervised probation, court records show. Timothy Truitt, 36, of Hampton, Virginia, will learn his fate after a presentence investigation.

A Burleigh County deputy sheriff on Oct. 17 stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 west of Bismarck that was associated with an out-of-state Amber Alert for two children from Virginia, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities say Hamilton with help from Truitt and another man, Michael Hamilton, had taken the two children in the car from their guardian in Virginia.

The children were dressed only in diapers, which were completely filled and so wet they had soaked through to the car seat, according to an affidavit. The children were placed in the care of Child Protective Services so they could be returned to Virginia, the department said.

Michael Hamilton, 58, of Elma, Washington, was arrested for hindering law enforcement, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty recently to the drug charges and was sentenced to three years in prison, court records show. He’s scheduled for a Feb. 8, 2023, trial on the hindering charge.