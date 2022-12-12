Video shows Bismarck School Board member cursing, 'interfering' with deputies; board to address matter

Police video footage shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs and ignoring their commands as they dealt with her husband during a DUI traffic stop in September.

The footage was released to the Tribune on Monday, the same day the school board held a regular meeting during which President Jon Lee acknowledged the incident and said the board will decide on a response in January.

“It’s hard to go through these discussions and a possible public reprimand of someone you serve with, but that is something we expect of ourselves through policy,” Lee said.

Eckroth earlier this month pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function related to the Sept. 3 traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr approved her plea agreement with prosecutors, sentencing her to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees. The offense will not go on her record if she stays out of trouble during probation.

The Tribune requested video footage from the Burleigh County Sheriff's Office, which provided three redacted videos showing different angles of the approximately 45-minute traffic stop. The Tribune asked for the video in the interest of learning more about the actions of an elected public official.

The footage shows Eckroth approaching Deputies Joe Citta and Conrad Schwarzkopf as they perform field sobriety tests on her husband, Ryan, and later handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle, where she urinated.

Emily Eckroth in a statement said she has "accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions" and asks "for understanding and respect of my privacy in this matter as I move forward."

"Sometimes the stressors of life, work, and family are difficult to manage, and on this occasion, these stressors resulted in me acting out of character. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and I will continue to strive at being an active, productive member of the Bismarck/Mandan community," she said. "It is regrettable that some members of the media have decided to publish information of my arrest. It seems their purpose for doing so is to embarrass me personally for an incident that I deeply regret. I am not different than others who have made mistakes in their past and who strive to learn from those mistakes."

The Sanford Health family physician was elected in June to the board overseeing North Dakota's largest school district.

'Interfering' with deputies

About 16 minutes into the traffic stop, Eckroth exits the vehicle she was riding in, recording deputies for several minutes with her smartphone from the side of the road as they discuss breath testing with her husband, the video footage shows.

"She can record us all she wants as long as she doesn't do anything stupid," Citta told Ryan Eckroth, who apologized repeatedly for his wife's behavior. The officers indicated she appeared drunk.

"I want to hear what they're having to say," she told deputies as she began recording.

"I've been watching this, and I don't trust either of them," she said. Citta pointed out that his vehicle's camera was already recording the traffic stop.

She approached deputies as they conducted breath testing with her husband, talking and cursing to the point that Citta told her, "You either knock it off or you're going to go in the back of the car."

She also told deputies, "I'm a (expletive) medical doctor ... and I know what you're doing."

Ryan Eckroth repeatedly told deputies "she's stressing me out" as his wife continued talking during his testing.

"She's riding a very fine line," Citta said.

After about five or six minutes of her talking and filming, Citta asked her, "Do you want to stand there and be a respectful person and stand there and record us, or do you want to keep interfering?"

Schwarzkopf then talked with Emily Eckroth closer to her vehicle as Citta talked with Ryan Eckroth in the patrol vehicle.

After that, Emily Eckroth continued to film from the roadside and then reentered the Eckroths' vehicle and filmed through its sunroof, before reapproaching deputies, who detained her about 14 minutes after she first left the vehicle.

"We are the cops. You are going to talk with us. You're detained right now," Citta said before he handcuffed her.

"(Expletive) arrest me because I love it. I (expletive) love it because you're a (expletive) idiot," she told Citta as he put her in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

"Because I asked questions, I'm getting (expletive) arrested because I asked questions, and this guy doesn't want to hear me ask (expletive) questions. Oh, my (expletive) God," she said while detained. "What a (expletive) (expletive).

She was in the patrol vehicle for about 11 minutes, much of that time sitting quietly. Footage shows her at times appearing agitated and squirming. The video shows her urinating after about nine minutes in the car.

After she left the vehicle, Schwarzkopf asked Citta for latex gloves, telling him Eckroth "peed her pants."

"Oh, yeah, I (expletive) all over your backseat," Eckroth said.

"Shocking. Doesn't surprise me," Citta said.

"I'm not surprised at all," Eckroth said. "It made me feel better."

The video footage shows Eckroth throwing what authorities later said was a urine-soaked sweater into the ditch, then picking it up after being told she could be cited for littering.

Ryan Eckroth appeared cooperative with deputies throughout the stop. The Eckroths left the stop when another person arrived to drive them. Ryan Eckroth wasn't arrested or charged with DUI.

He was an unsuccessful Bismarck-area state legislative candidate in the June Republican primary election.

Board meeting

The Bismarck School Board held a regular meeting on Monday evening, including on its agenda "code of conduct" under "matters reserved for board action."

The agenda item didn't name Eckroth, but Lee during the meeting specifically mentioned her guilty plea.

“There’s been a lot of chatter in the community over a recent situation. I do believe the public deserves an acknowledgement and a response," he said. "So tonight we will acknowledge, and at the next board meeting in January we will have a response.”

Lee read the board's code of conduct and "process for addressing board member violations."

The latter includes "conversation in a private setting between the member considered to be in violation and the board president or other individual member," possible removal by the board from any leadership or committee positions, and censure "as a means of separating the board's focus and intent from those of the offending member." A censure condemns a person's conduct.

The board's code of conduct states, in part: "The board and its members will conduct themselves lawfully with integrity and high ethical standards in order to model the behaviors expected of staff and students and to build public confidence and credibility."

Board members also will "never embarrass each other or the district," and "make every reasonable effort to protect the integrity and promote the positive image of the district and one another," according to the code of conduct.

Lee noted that the board has no authority to remove Eckroth from her elected position.

“The community put us here and it is only the community that can take us out of these seats," he said.

Eckroth did not speak on the matter during the meeting.

(Reporter David Velazquez contributed to this story.)