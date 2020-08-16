Vehicle chase leads authorities to Emmons County sunflower field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle pursuit that started on Interstate 94 in Bismarck reached speeds of 120 mph and led authorities to Emmons County where the driver took cover in a sunflower field.

A Burleigh County deputy tried to stop a Lincoln sedan for an equipment violation at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Jeremy Alm. The driver headed east on the interstate and exited to the south on Highway 1804. Burleigh County deputies were joined in the chase by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The chase went through mostly rural areas in southeast Burleigh County and ended on a rural road in Emmons County when the car began to leak fluids and stopped near a sunflower field, Alm said.

Authorities used a highway patrol search plane and a drone but were unable to locate the driver. Burleigh County deputies impounded the vehicle.

The department has a suspect based on information found in the car, Alm said. The search for the driver was called off but an investigation into the incident is still underway.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.