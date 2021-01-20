Valley City man's Bismarck drug trial starts April 14

A Valley City man who Bismarck police say was in possession of a weapon, ammunition and 14 drug options for his customers will stand trial in April.

Emmanuel Danquah, 20, reached for a gun when officers approached his car in a Bismarck motel parking lot on Dec. 3, Police Detective Jeremy Curtis testified during Danquah’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Danquah struggled with officers and at one point tried to bite Curtis before he was handcuffed, the detective said.

Danquah allegedly had in his car dealer amounts of a number of drugs. Officers saw him make drug deals with two 17-year-olds before they arrested him, Curtis said.

South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner scheduled a two-day trial starting April 14. Danquah faces seven drug felonies and two more felonies for allegedly attempting to assault a police officer and preventing arrest. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

Defense attorney Garrett Ludwig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

