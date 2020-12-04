Valley City man charged with 7 drug felonies

A Valley City man who police say reached for a gun as they attempted to arrest him was a “one-stop shop distributor” with 14 drug options for his customers, according to a police affidavit.

Emmanuel Danquah, 20, was arrested Thursday after Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers say they witnessed him making drug deals with two 17-year-olds in the parking lot of a Bismarck motel. Officers found a short-barrel assault weapon in the area where Danquah reached.

Danquah allegedly had in his vehicle 12 grams of cocaine; 174 dosages of LSD; a gram of meth; 71 grams of mushrooms; 42 grams of hashish; THC candies, cartridges, liquid and wax; three cellphones; and a large sum of cash. Police also found more than 100 rounds of ammo for the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Danquah was charged Friday with eight drug felonies, seven of which carry the possibility of 20-year prison terms. He’s also charged with preventing arrest and simple assault on a police officer. Authorities say Danquah was arrested Sept. 27 in Georgia on 11 drug and weapon charges.

No attorney is listed for Danquah in court records. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

