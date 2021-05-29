Used book sales set for library

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will hold two used book sales outdoors on the library plaza in June.

The first event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4. The second will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Books will cost $1 per pound, and other items will be priced separately. Proceeds will go toward programs and services of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Additional outdoor sales will take place throughout the summer, though the dates have not yet been announced.

