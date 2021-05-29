 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Used book sales set for library
0 comments

Used book sales set for library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will hold two used book sales outdoors on the library plaza in June.

The first event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4. The second will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Books will cost $1 per pound, and other items will be priced separately. Proceeds will go toward programs and services of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. 

Additional outdoor sales will take place throughout the summer, though the dates have not yet been announced.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gambling counselor gives testimony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News