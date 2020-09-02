University of Mary unveils new School of Engineering building

"This enables the student to study the theory behind an engineering concept, such as an electric circuit, and then immediately test the theoretical results with a computer simulation, and then immediately follow this by actually constructing the circuit and testing the results in a direct laboratory experiment," he said.

Pilling and other officials consulted with 35 engineering firms during the design phase and toured schools in Minnesota and Texas that had recently constructed engineering buildings to solicit feedback that helped create what they believe is an ideal environment for an engineering program.

“They got to talking to these people who had just built a new engineering building in the last five, 10 years and said ‘What would you do differently?’ So we got to learn from their mistakes," University Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said.

Nearly everything in the laboratories is on wheels so that classrooms can be reconfigured at a moment's notice to fit the needs of a specific group or project. Each room has electrical wires and compressed air hoses curled up near the ceiling that can be rolled down and used as needed, then rolled up and out of the way when not in use.