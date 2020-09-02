University of Mary unveils new School of Engineering building

Engineering students who arrive at the University of Mary campus in less than a week for the beginning of the fall semester will find that their program now has a physical home.
University officials on Wednesday unveiled the new School of Engineering building at a small ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.
The engineering building and its associated program was a major part of the first phase of the university’s “Vision 2030” capital campaign to upgrade facilities and offer modern programs for future students. Work on the engineering initiative began in 2015, and the program graduated its first batch of students last spring.
School officials believe it will create a talent pipeline of “work ready” graduates who will fit the needs of local and regional engineering and construction companies.
The building, which has yet to be named, is a former cafeteria hall that was remodeled at a cost of $11 million into nearly 20,000 square feet of combined classroom and lab space. It will house the university’s budding engineering program that offers bachelor’s degrees in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as construction management and computer science. It is laid out in such a way that both lectures and lab work can be taught in the same space, according to Terry Pilling, chair of the engineering school.
"This enables the student to study the theory behind an engineering concept, such as an electric circuit, and then immediately test the theoretical results with a computer simulation, and then immediately follow this by actually constructing the circuit and testing the results in a direct laboratory experiment," he said.
Pilling and other officials consulted with 35 engineering firms during the design phase and toured schools in Minnesota and Texas that had recently constructed engineering buildings to solicit feedback that helped create what they believe is an ideal environment for an engineering program.
“They got to talking to these people who had just built a new engineering building in the last five, 10 years and said ‘What would you do differently?’ So we got to learn from their mistakes," University Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said.
Nearly everything in the laboratories is on wheels so that classrooms can be reconfigured at a moment's notice to fit the needs of a specific group or project. Each room has electrical wires and compressed air hoses curled up near the ceiling that can be rolled down and used as needed, then rolled up and out of the way when not in use.
At the heart of the building sits a student design center with an unobstructed view of the Missouri River. Upperclassmen can work on projects on their own time, with access to an adjacent machine shop and tool dispensary. The design center is named after U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who sits on the school's Board of Trustees and has played a major role in the Vision 2030 effort.
The engineering program graduated 20 students last year and now must follow the guidelines to wait a year before it can receive accreditation from a U.S. Department of Education-approved agency, Pilling said. There are 120 students currently in the program, and he believes that number will grow as the new building will bolster recruitment efforts.
The engineering building's unveiling came amid the backdrop of a coronavirus pandemic that has drastically altered the ways of life for society as a whole, but especially on college campuses, which are congregative areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 measures. U-Mary President James Shea hopes that seeing the new building will boost students’ morale as they arrive on campus for the start of classes on Tuesday.
“As we get ready to welcome our students back to campus, to have this beautiful facility for them to see at the same time, it takes their mind off of the immediate crisis that we are facing every single day and puts it more towards the long range of the horizon,” Shea said.
The next steps for the university’s Vision 2030 plan will have a focus on developing property the university owns in Bismarck, according to Shea.
“We have that block of property just north of the civic center now, and we have to think about developing that,” he said. “We want to plant our flag in the middle of the city. That’s the next thing to do."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
